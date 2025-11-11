WhatsApp to face stricter content moderation rules in EU - Bloomberg

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
01:20 PM • 910 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 5348 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7674 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 12867 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 19288 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 22621 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 26544 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 63972 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 75976 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 103676 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bulgaria strengthens security at Lukoil refinery before state takeover: Russia has already reactedNovember 11, 03:42 AM • 15302 views
Cluster munition of a cruise missile eliminated in Kirovohrad regionPhotoNovember 11, 04:09 AM • 11722 views
Singles' Day, Polish Independence Day, and International Energy Saving Day: what else is celebrated on November 11November 11, 04:30 AM • 9128 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 10266 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 8190 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 570 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 5350 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7674 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 75954 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 125705 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Ruslan Tikhonchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 8310 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 50916 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 125824 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 130414 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 174316 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Facebook
Forbes

WhatsApp to face stricter content moderation rules in EU - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

The European Commission plans to designate WhatsApp's open channels as a "very large online platform" under the Digital Services Act, which will require adherence to high content moderation standards. This decision applies to channels that are open news feeds and have over 45 million users in Europe, without affecting personal messages.

WhatsApp to face stricter content moderation rules in EU - Bloomberg

Meta Platforms Inc.'s WhatsApp messenger will face stricter content moderation rules under European Union regulations, as the bloc tightens its grip on social media, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The EU's executive body, the European Commission, plans to declare WhatsApp's open channels a "very large online platform" under the Digital Services Act (DSA). This means they must meet high standards of content moderation and transparency, according to sources familiar with the matter. Channels are open news feeds associated with news organizations or public figures, and are comparable to social media.

According to sources, the European Commission has sent a letter to Meta informing it of the upcoming status designation. There is currently no set date for a public announcement. This status already applies to Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram.

Under the law, platforms with more than 45 million monthly users in Europe acquire this status, meaning it covers most large tech companies. Amazon Inc. has challenged this in court.

The move threatens to escalate tensions between the EU and US President Donald Trump, who has called strict tech regulation unfair and targeting American companies, the publication notes. Trump previously threatened to impose tariffs in response to EU fines against American tech companies.

WhatsApp's inclusion on the list comes after the company reported in February that the average number of channels was approximately 46.8 million as of the end of 2024.

The DSA does not regulate private messages, and therefore this status will not affect WhatsApp's core messaging function.

The largest online platforms are required to conduct risk assessments for the spread of illegal or harmful content and develop a strategy to mitigate those risks. They are required to disclose user numbers every six months – a requirement that forced Apple Inc. to disclose data for the European App Store. Penalties under the DSA can be up to 6% of a company's annual global sales.

A European Commission spokesperson stated that the European Commission "cannot confirm the timing of a possible future listing."

WhatsApp will allow group chats with users of other messengers30.10.25, 20:54 • 2831 view

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sanctions
Social network
WhatsApp
Amazon
European Commission
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
European Union
Apple Inc.
Facebook
Instagram