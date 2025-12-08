Google announces first AI glasses with Gemini in 2026 in collaboration with Samsung and Warby Parker
Google is developing two categories of AI Gemini-powered smart glasses, set to arrive in 2026. The devices, co-created with Samsung and others, will work wirelessly with a smartphone.
Google, part of Alphabet Inc., announced the development of two different categories of smart glasses based on the Gemini artificial intelligence, which are expected to hit the market in 2026 and will compete with products from Meta and Apple. This is reported by UNN.
Details
The company stated that it is working on two types of devices: one with built-in screens (for augmented reality and visual display), and the other with a focus on audio functions.
The first AI glasses, developed in collaboration with partners including Samsung Electronics Co., Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster, will hit the market "sometime in 2026," according to a company blog post.
The glasses will be powered by the Gemini AI model, connect wirelessly to a smartphone, and rely on it for processing complex queries. This will allow the devices to remain thin and light.
This launch, accompanied by the new Android XR operating system, is a more thoughtful approach to smart glasses than the failed Google Glass of a decade ago. Prototypes demonstrated features such as real-time translation with subtitles and enhanced Google Maps capabilities.
We want to give you the freedom to choose the right balance of weight, style, and immersion to suit your needs
The company also announced software improvements for the Samsung Galaxy XR headset, including a travel mode for use in cars and airplanes.
