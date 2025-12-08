Google announces first AI glasses with Gemini in 2026 in collaboration with Samsung and Warby Parker

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
06:20 PM • 1878 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 6402 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 13785 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 16929 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 24463 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 28634 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 27988 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17509 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 29804 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 14053 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0m/s
90%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"December 8, 09:07 AM • 11185 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"December 8, 09:29 AM • 21670 views
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media01:08 PM • 6814 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known02:17 PM • 11252 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 5096 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 5164 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 28632 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 27988 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 29803 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 37244 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 4486 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 37244 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 55352 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 65606 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 66344 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
YouTube
TikTok
Social network

Google announces first AI glasses with Gemini in 2026 in collaboration with Samsung and Warby Parker

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Google is developing two categories of AI Gemini-powered smart glasses, set to arrive in 2026. The devices, co-created with Samsung and others, will work wirelessly with a smartphone.

Google announces first AI glasses with Gemini in 2026 in collaboration with Samsung and Warby Parker

Google, part of Alphabet Inc., announced the development of two different categories of smart glasses based on the Gemini artificial intelligence, which are expected to hit the market in 2026 and will compete with products from Meta and Apple. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The company stated that it is working on two types of devices: one with built-in screens (for augmented reality and visual display), and the other with a focus on audio functions.

Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202504.12.25, 10:53 • 78974 views

The first AI glasses, developed in collaboration with partners including Samsung Electronics Co., Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster, will hit the market "sometime in 2026," according to a company blog post.

The glasses will be powered by the Gemini AI model, connect wirelessly to a smartphone, and rely on it for processing complex queries. This will allow the devices to remain thin and light.

Amazon and Google announce joint multi-cloud service amid global outages01.12.25, 13:18 • 3167 views

This launch, accompanied by the new Android XR operating system, is a more thoughtful approach to smart glasses than the failed Google Glass of a decade ago. Prototypes demonstrated features such as real-time translation with subtitles and enhanced Google Maps capabilities.

We want to give you the freedom to choose the right balance of weight, style, and immersion to suit your needs 

– noted Google. 

The company also announced software improvements for the Samsung Galaxy XR headset, including a travel mode for use in cars and airplanes.

Amazon and Microsoft 'under investigation' for compliance with fair competition rules in the EU18.11.25, 14:52 • 3095 views

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Technology
Amazon
Alphabet Inc.
Microsoft
Apple Inc.