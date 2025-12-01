$42.270.07
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Amazon and Google announce joint multi-cloud service amid global outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Amazon and Google have unveiled a joint multi-cloud service for reliable connectivity, allowing customers to create private, high-speed connections between computing platforms. This initiative comes after a massive outage at Amazon Web Services, which caused up to $650 million in losses for American companies.

Amazon and Google announce joint multi-cloud service amid global outages

Amazon and Google on Sunday unveiled a jointly developed multi-cloud networking service to meet growing demand for reliable connectivity, the companies said in a statement, as even brief internet outages can cause widespread disruptions. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The new initiative allows customers to create private high-speed connections between the computing platforms of both companies in minutes instead of weeks.

The service is being introduced just over a month after a massive outage on October 20 at Amazon Web Services, which disrupted thousands of websites worldwide, including popular apps Snapchat and Reddit. According to analytics firm Parametrix, the incident caused $500 million to $650 million in damages to US companies.

Israel demanded Google and Amazon use secret code to control data – The Guardian29.10.25, 20:29 • 3500 views

According to announcements from cloud providers, the new offering combines AWS's Interconnect–multicloud with Google Cloud's Cross-Cloud Interconnect to improve network compatibility. AWS provides computing resources, data storage, and other digital services to companies, governments, and private users, and is the world's largest cloud service provider, second only to Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Big tech companies, including Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon, are investing billions in developing infrastructure capable of handling growing internet traffic and the increasing demands of artificial intelligence. Amazon's cloud division showed steady growth in the third quarter, earning $33 billion, more than double Google's $15 billion in revenue.

Amazon and Microsoft 'under investigation' for compliance with fair competition rules in the EU18.11.25, 14:52 • 3071 view

Olga Rozgon

