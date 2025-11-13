Tesla prepares Apple CarPlay support in its cars – Bloomberg

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
04:42 PM • 3346 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 25042 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 19909 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
11:45 AM • 20958 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 49958 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 34357 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 36169 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37084 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 33012 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 28225 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 39531 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideoNovember 13, 09:06 AM • 30336 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"PhotoNovember 13, 10:39 AM • 23793 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 41710 views
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announcedPhoto12:51 PM • 10351 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 25015 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 49941 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 42014 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 39837 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 99575 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Marco Rubio
Mikheil Saakashvili
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Belgium
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 52282 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 52461 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 42477 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 80934 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 80573 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Spotify
Sukhoi Su-30

Tesla prepares Apple CarPlay support in its cars – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

Tesla Inc. is developing Apple CarPlay support in its electric vehicles, one of the most requested features. This could boost sales after a decline in demand, partly due to the lack of CarPlay.

Tesla prepares Apple CarPlay support in its cars – Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. is developing support for Apple CarPlay in its electric vehicles, according to informed sources. This is one of the most requested features among customers, and its addition could boost sales, especially after a decline in demand, partly due to the lack of CarPlay. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Sources indicate that Tesla is discussing the implementation of CarPlay "in the coming months," but the plan has not yet been finalized, and the release may occur later. The company is known for sometimes delaying or discontinuing projects even after lengthy developments. Tesla and Apple are currently not commenting on these plans.

Ukrainians buy 60% more used cars from abroad, Tesla is in the top10.11.25, 10:23 • 8012 views

CarPlay, launched in 2014, allows iPhone users to access Messages, Music, Maps, and third-party apps such as Google Maps and Spotify through the car's infotainment system. According to sources, Tesla will integrate CarPlay into its interface, without completely replacing its own system or supporting features such as FSD or full self-driving.

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The addition of CarPlay could be a "stunning change for the better for Tesla and CEO Elon Musk," sources note, as Musk had previously been critical of Apple, and many buyers cited the lack of CarPlay as a factor influencing their choice of an electric vehicle.

Tesla's Cybertruck program manager leaves company after 8 years10.11.25, 10:34 • 8613 views

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Technology
Brand
Tesla, Inc.
Bloomberg L.P.
Spotify
Elon Musk
Apple Inc.