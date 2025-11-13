Tesla prepares Apple CarPlay support in its cars – Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. is developing support for Apple CarPlay in its electric vehicles, according to informed sources. This is one of the most requested features among customers, and its addition could boost sales, especially after a decline in demand, partly due to the lack of CarPlay. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Sources indicate that Tesla is discussing the implementation of CarPlay "in the coming months," but the plan has not yet been finalized, and the release may occur later. The company is known for sometimes delaying or discontinuing projects even after lengthy developments. Tesla and Apple are currently not commenting on these plans.

CarPlay, launched in 2014, allows iPhone users to access Messages, Music, Maps, and third-party apps such as Google Maps and Spotify through the car's infotainment system. According to sources, Tesla will integrate CarPlay into its interface, without completely replacing its own system or supporting features such as FSD or full self-driving.

The addition of CarPlay could be a "stunning change for the better for Tesla and CEO Elon Musk," sources note, as Musk had previously been critical of Apple, and many buyers cited the lack of CarPlay as a factor influencing their choice of an electric vehicle.

