Tesla's Cybertruck program manager leaves company after 8 years

Kyiv • UNN

 3416 views

Siddhant Awasthi, Tesla's Cybertruck program manager, has announced his resignation after more than 8 years with the company. His departure comes amid low Cybertruck sales and numerous recalls.

Tesla's Cybertruck program manager leaves company after 8 years

Siddhant Avasthi, Tesla's Cybertruck program manager, announced on Sunday that he is leaving the company, noting his departure in a LinkedIn post, UNN reports, citing Investing and Electrek.

Details

Tesla's Cybertruck program manager, Siddhant Avasthi, announced his resignation after more than 8 years with the company.

Avasthi worked on the Hyperloop school program, interned at Tesla, and joined the company right after graduating in 2018. Within 2 years, he became an engineering manager. Within 3 years, he became a senior technical program manager, responsible for the Cybertruck's 48-volt architecture.

- Electrek recounts the manager's biography within Musk's company.

In late 2022, ahead of Tesla's planned start of Cybertruck production, Avasthi was appointed program manager for the electric truck's production.

Since its launch in late 2023, the Cybertruck is believed to have fallen short of expectations. According to current data, Tesla is struggling to sell only 25,000 units annually amid numerous recalls due to safety issues and mixed consumer reactions.

The American Silicon Valley automotive startup has developed the capacity to produce over 200,000 Cybertrucks annually.

Recall

Las Vegas police have started using Tesla Cybertrucks, each costing up to $115,000. The fleet of ten armored vehicles was made possible by a $2.7 million donation from Andreessen Horowitz co-founder and his wife.

Ihor Telezhnikov

