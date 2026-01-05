$42.170.00
Gold

Samsung to double Gemini AI devices to 800 million by 2026 - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Samsung plans to double the number of mobile devices featuring Google's Gemini platform to 800 million units by 2026. The company aims to integrate AI into all its products, including mobile devices, televisions, and home appliances.

Samsung to double Gemini AI devices to 800 million by 2026 - Reuters

Samsung Electronics plans to scale up its use of Google's artificial intelligence in 2026, increasing the number of mobile devices with the Gemini platform to 800 million units. This is double last year's figure, when AI functions were implemented in 400 million Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

Samsung co-CEO T. M. Roh told Reuters that the company aims to integrate AI into all its products, features, and services as quickly as possible. This strategy, which the company calls "AX" (AI Transformation), covers not only mobile devices but also televisions and home appliances.

"We will apply artificial intelligence to all products, all functions, and all services as quickly as possible," he said.

- T. M. Roh emphasized.

According to the company, consumer awareness of the Galaxy AI brand has grown from 30% to 80% over the past year. In addition to standard search, users actively use generative tools for image editing, translation, and text summarization.

Competition and market challenges

The aggressive implementation of Gemini aims to restore Samsung's leadership in the smartphone market, which Apple took last year, and to curb pressure from Chinese manufacturers. Cooperation with Google gives the American corporation a significant advantage in the fight against OpenAI, as it provides access to a huge user base of Android.

New Samsung wireless speakers will focus on aesthetics: what are the features

At the same time, T. M. Roh acknowledged the existence of serious obstacles.

The global memory semiconductor crisis is putting pressure on the profitability of the mobile business. The company does not rule out an increase in prices for end products due to rising component costs.

The director noted that Samsung does not yet have enough of its own AI capabilities compared to industry leaders, so it plans to invest 125 trillion won in the development of technologies and robotics over the next five years.

Despite the difficulties, Samsung is betting on "physical artificial intelligence," combining complex algorithms with real objects - from smartphones to Boston Dynamics robots, which should become a unique advantage for the company. 

Samsung Biologics acquires its first US plant for $280 million

Stepan Haftko

