Samsung Biologics acquires its first US plant for $280 million
Kyiv • UNN
Samsung Biologics has acquired its first plant in the US, buying 100% of the shares of Human Genome Sciences Inc from GSK for $280 million. The deal will significantly strengthen its position in the pharmaceutical market and avoid lengthy construction.
South Korean giant Samsung Biologics has announced the acquisition of its first manufacturing site in the United States. The company is buying 100% of the shares of Human Genome Sciences Inc, a plant located in Rockville, Maryland, from British GSK (GlaxoSmithKline). This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
The $280 million deal will allow Samsung Biologics to significantly strengthen its position in the world's largest pharmaceutical market. Currently, the facility's capacity is 60,000 liters of drug substance, but the new owner is already planning a large-scale modernization.
Samsung Biologics plans additional investments to expand the facility's capacity and modernize technologies
Terms and prospects
The deal is expected to close definitively at the end of the first quarter of 2026. This move is a response to the growing long-term demand for contract manufacturing of biologics in the US.
The purchase of a ready-made plant will allow the Korean manufacturer to avoid the lengthy stage of building "from scratch" and quickly start working with American customers.
Google announces first AI glasses with Gemini in 2026 in collaboration with Samsung and Warby Parker08.12.25, 21:04 • 3105 views