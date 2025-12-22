Samsung Biologics acquires its first US plant for $280 million

Photo: Reuters

South Korean giant Samsung Biologics has announced the acquisition of its first manufacturing site in the United States. The company is buying 100% of the shares of Human Genome Sciences Inc, a plant located in Rockville, Maryland, from British GSK (GlaxoSmithKline). This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The $280 million deal will allow Samsung Biologics to significantly strengthen its position in the world's largest pharmaceutical market. Currently, the facility's capacity is 60,000 liters of drug substance, but the new owner is already planning a large-scale modernization.

Samsung Biologics plans additional investments to expand the facility's capacity and modernize technologies – the company said in a press release.

Terms and prospects

The deal is expected to close definitively at the end of the first quarter of 2026. This move is a response to the growing long-term demand for contract manufacturing of biologics in the US.

The purchase of a ready-made plant will allow the Korean manufacturer to avoid the lengthy stage of building "from scratch" and quickly start working with American customers.

