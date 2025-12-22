Samsung Biologics acquires its first US plant for $280 million

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
08:13 PM • 5712 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 17399 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 26643 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 27877 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 41635 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 67531 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 74893 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 44515 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 37765 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 39693 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.8m/s
87%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Donald Trump's photos disappeared from the latest release of Epstein's filesDecember 21, 02:43 PM • 4076 views
Élysée Palace approved Putin's proposal for dialogue with MacronDecember 21, 02:52 PM • 4552 views
Some European countries have indicated they are ready to send troops to Ukraine - RutteDecember 21, 03:05 PM • 4776 views
MFA of Ukraine demands punishment for xenophobic incidents against Ukrainians in PolandDecember 21, 03:16 PM • 6498 views
In Izium, a patrol police officer from Donetsk region died due to enemy shellingDecember 21, 03:27 PM • 4962 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 18965 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 41896 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 74893 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 112777 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 82521 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Jeffrey Epstein
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pokrovsk
Florida
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 16835 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 18721 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 30974 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 53040 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 36651 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Technology
Series
The Diplomat

Samsung Biologics acquires its first US plant for $280 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Samsung Biologics has acquired its first plant in the US, buying 100% of the shares of Human Genome Sciences Inc from GSK for $280 million. The deal will significantly strengthen its position in the pharmaceutical market and avoid lengthy construction.

Samsung Biologics acquires its first US plant for $280 million
Photo: Reuters

South Korean giant Samsung Biologics has announced the acquisition of its first manufacturing site in the United States. The company is buying 100% of the shares of Human Genome Sciences Inc, a plant located in Rockville, Maryland, from British GSK (GlaxoSmithKline). This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The $280 million deal will allow Samsung Biologics to significantly strengthen its position in the world's largest pharmaceutical market. Currently, the facility's capacity is 60,000 liters of drug substance, but the new owner is already planning a large-scale modernization.

Samsung Biologics plans additional investments to expand the facility's capacity and modernize technologies

– the company said in a press release.

Terms and prospects

The deal is expected to close definitively at the end of the first quarter of 2026. This move is a response to the growing long-term demand for contract manufacturing of biologics in the US.

The purchase of a ready-made plant will allow the Korean manufacturer to avoid the lengthy stage of building "from scratch" and quickly start working with American customers.

Google announces first AI glasses with Gemini in 2026 in collaboration with Samsung and Warby Parker08.12.25, 21:04 • 3105 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Reuters
United States
Google