Microsoft records longest stock decline since 2011 – investors cool on artificial intelligence – Bloomberg

Microsoft Corp. shares are experiencing their longest decline in over a decade, as investors become increasingly cautious about companies associated with artificial intelligence. Over the past eight days, the technology giant's shares have lost 8.6% of their value, equivalent to almost $350 billion in market capitalization. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

If quotes continue to fall, it will be the longest losing streak since November 2011. Despite the positive results of the Azure cloud business, analysts are increasingly doubting the feasibility of Microsoft's large-scale investments in AI.

The company spent $34.9 billion on capital expenditures for the quarter and warned that these amounts would increase.

Microsoft to invest $8 billion in UAE by 2029 in cloud technologies and chips development

Microsoft's decline fits into the general trend — the Nasdaq 100 and Bloomberg Magnificent 7 indices fell by about 4% this week, which was the largest decline since April. Against this background, Apple, which is not as actively investing in artificial intelligence, grew by 0.9%, demonstrating the opposite trend.

Wall Street tumbles again: tech stocks drag indices to two-week lows – Reuters