Wall Street tumbles again: tech stocks drag indices to two-week lows – Reuters

US stock markets closed sharply lower on Thursday – the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones indices fell to their lowest levels in two weeks due to renewed sell-offs in technology companies and concerns about the economic stability of the United States. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Shares of giants Microsoft and Nvidia lost 1.8% and 3% respectively, dragging down the information technology sector. The SOX semiconductor index fell by 2.4%. Qualcomm dropped almost 5% after warning of a possible reduction in orders from Samsung, and DoorDash lost 16.5% after a weak earnings report.

The consumer goods sector also suffered losses – Tapestry shares fell by more than 10%, while Tesla fell by 4.5% ahead of a shareholder vote on Elon Musk's compensation.

We have uncertainty about the Fed's decision next month on where rates will go, markets are a bit cautious right now. It's been a great few months for the market, and a small corrective phase is needed here. – said Dennis Dick, lead strategist at Stock Trader Network.

Analysts point out that the wave of layoffs in the US, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, has reached its highest level in 22 years, which only reinforces the uncertainty. Against this background, investors are awaiting signals from the Federal Reserve regarding a possible rate cut.

