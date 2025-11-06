Wall Street tumbles again: tech stocks drag indices to two-week lows – Reuters

ukenru
02:11 PM • 20993 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
12:47 PM • 29773 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 21790 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 22236 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
November 6, 08:00 AM • 46672 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 34072 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 37291 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 49906 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38923 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32684 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Popular news
Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequencesNovember 6, 09:24 AM • 17524 views
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized fundsNovember 6, 09:36 AM • 15791 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 27827 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 25465 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators01:00 PM • 15835 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 25480 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 25827 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 27697 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 44167 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 48254 views
Wall Street tumbles again: tech stocks drag indices to two-week lows – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

US stock markets fell sharply, pushing the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones indices to two-week lows. This occurred due to a sell-off in technology companies and concerns about the economic stability of the United States.

Wall Street tumbles again: tech stocks drag indices to two-week lows – Reuters

US stock markets closed sharply lower on Thursday – the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones indices fell to their lowest levels in two weeks due to renewed sell-offs in technology companies and concerns about the economic stability of the United States. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Shares of giants Microsoft and Nvidia lost 1.8% and 3% respectively, dragging down the information technology sector. The SOX semiconductor index fell by 2.4%. Qualcomm dropped almost 5% after warning of a possible reduction in orders from Samsung, and DoorDash lost 16.5% after a weak earnings report.

US markets continue to rise, stocks set new records – AP03.10.25, 20:13 • 4427 views

The consumer goods sector also suffered losses – Tapestry shares fell by more than 10%, while Tesla fell by 4.5% ahead of a shareholder vote on Elon Musk's compensation.

We have uncertainty about the Fed's decision next month on where rates will go, markets are a bit cautious right now. It's been a great few months for the market, and a small corrective phase is needed here.

– said Dennis Dick, lead strategist at Stock Trader Network.

Analysts point out that the wave of layoffs in the US, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, has reached its highest level in 22 years, which only reinforces the uncertainty. Against this background, investors are awaiting signals from the Federal Reserve regarding a possible rate cut.

Wall Street indices hit new records amid US-China trade talks and expected Fed rate cut27.10.25, 18:58 • 16055 views

Stepan Haftko

