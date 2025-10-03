US markets continue to rise, stocks set new records – AP

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
04:00 PM • 11291 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
02:35 PM • 16540 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 27761 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 29019 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 20353 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 35388 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 30839 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 20078 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20068 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16434 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.5m/s
70%
755mm
Popular news
Located 1400 km from Ukraine: drones hit an oil refinery in OrskVideoOctober 3, 08:59 AM • 5288 views
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg abdicates in favor of his son GuillaumeVideoOctober 3, 08:59 AM • 3590 views
Construction of a bridge across the Tysa River between Ukraine and Romania is almost 90% completePhotoOctober 3, 12:20 PM • 11516 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 23182 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhoto02:14 PM • 16166 views
Publications
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhoto02:14 PM • 16201 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 23227 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 27761 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 29019 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 35388 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vadym Filashkin
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Crimea
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce05:13 PM • 3114 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo04:00 PM • 11292 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 27047 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 30496 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 73447 views
Actual
The New York Times
SWIFT
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram

US markets continue to rise, stocks set new records – AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1296 views

On Friday, US stock indices continued to rise: the S&P 500 rose by 0.4%, the Dow Jones by 338 points, and the Nasdaq by 0.2%. Investors are positive about shares of artificial intelligence and energy sector companies, despite delays in the release of the employment report due to the government shutdown.

US markets continue to rise, stocks set new records – AP

On Friday, US stock indices continued to rise: the S&P 500 rose by 0.4%, the Dow Jones by 338 points, and the Nasdaq by 0.2%. Investors are positive about market prospects, especially for artificial intelligence and energy sector companies, UNN reports with reference to AP News.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.4% and is nearing the end of its seventh winning week out of the last nine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 338 points, or 0.7%, as of 11:33 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2%. All three indices are moving away from the all-time highs set the day before.

- the publication writes.

As noted, Treasury yields also remained relatively stable in the bond market after mixed reports on the activity of American companies in healthcare, real estate, and other service sectors. One report from the Institute for Supply Management indicated a halt in activity growth, while another report from S&P Global indicated slow growth.

Usually, on the first Friday of each month, Wall Street is focused on the monthly employment report published by the US government. It shows how many jobs employers created and eliminated, and updates the unemployment rate.

Such data, as the publication notes, is particularly important now, given how much Wall Street is banking on the labor market continuing to slow enough for the Federal Reserve to continue cutting interest rates. But the US government shutdown, which is now in its third day, is delaying the release of the report.

The US stock market is currently ignoring government shutdown delays. Previous partial government shutdowns had little impact on the economy or stock exchanges, and a similar scenario is expected this time, even despite President Donald Trump's threats of massive cuts to federal employees.

One of the market drivers remains the artificial intelligence industry, which attracts investors' attention and stimulates large expenditures. An additional impetus to the industry was given by the agreement between the Japanese company Hitachi and OpenAI on cooperation in the field of AI. This followed a series of previous OpenAI announcements for South Korean companies, and after the news, Hitachi shares in Tokyo rose by 10.3%.

But artificial intelligence stocks have become so dominant, and so much money has poured into the industry, that concerns are growing about a potential bubble that could eventually lead to investor disappointment.

Among the losers on Wall Street were Applied Materials shares, which fell 2.2%. The company, whose equipment helps produce semiconductor chips, said its fourth-quarter revenue would fall by approximately $110 million due to a new US Department of Commerce rule expanding export restrictions for certain China-based customers.

Oil producers' shares rose as crude oil prices recovered some of the sharp losses recorded earlier in the week due to fears that the amount of oil in inventories would be too high compared to demand. Exxon Mobil shares rose 1.6% and were one of the strongest factors that lifted the S&P 500 index.

In overseas stock markets, indices were mixed in Europe and Asia.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index was a big winner, rising 1.9%, partly due to Hitachi's jump.

In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes remained stable at 4.10%, as it was late Thursday.

Shares of Swiss chocolate giant surge on news of potential privatization03.10.25, 15:19 • 2220 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Electricity
Federal Reserve
United States Department of Commerce
Associated Press
OpenAI
Donald Trump
China