Georgia must normalize relations with the EU "by all means," but without changing course - Prime Minister

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that the Georgian authorities "must by all possible means" try to normalize relations with the European Union — however, not by changing their own political course, but by awaiting changes within the EU itself. This is reported by News Georgia, writes UNN.

Kobakhidze noted that Tbilisi is acting "cautiously and with strategic patience," and also expects a change in Brussels' attitude in the coming year.

"I think that the coming year will be full of changes, including regarding the European Union. Let's see how these processes develop. Given that the European bureaucracy does not have the resources for sovereign actions, the grounds for optimism are probably not that strong. We must try by all means to establish relations with the European Union," he said.

Kobakhidze also believes that the difficult economic and political situation within the EU will "force" Brussels to seek closer cooperation with Tbilisi.

"Objectively, it is in the interests of the European Union to restore healthy relations with Georgia. When this is not done, we can logically conclude that the European bureaucracy does not act sovereignly, does not correspond to the interests of the European Union and European society," Kobakhidze said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister expressed the opinion that the European Union has realized the "blackmail" against Georgia and will act "more pragmatically." The expected end of the war in Ukraine, which "will calm the situation in the region and Europe as a whole," will also affect the improvement of the situation, he said.

The European Commission published a report on the visa suspension mechanism, with particular attention paid to Georgia. Brussels will gradually begin to restrict privileges for Georgian citizens, starting with holders of diplomatic passports.