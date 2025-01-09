Poland announced a new military aid package for Ukraine

Poland is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine, announced the Polish Minister of Defense Mariusz Błaszczak at the "Ramstein" meeting today, January 9, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the country.

Poland is preparing another aid package for Ukraine, another donation. Whatever is possible, we always provide. Of course, there is a limit that we do not cross - this is the limit of the security of the Polish state - said Mariusz Błaszczak.

Addition

At the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ("Ramstein") today, January 9, eight roadmaps were approved, which define the key goals of the Ukrainian army until 2027.

The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, during the Ramstein meeting, announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine from the US in the amount of $500 million.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the supply of new air defense systems, as well as combat and infantry vehicles.