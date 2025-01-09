ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Poland announced a new military aid package for Ukraine

Poland announced a new military aid package for Ukraine

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced the preparation of a new package of military assistance for Ukraine. The "Ramstein" meeting also approved 8 roadmaps for the Ukrainian Armed Forces until 2027.

Poland is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine, announced the Polish Minister of Defense  Mariusz Błaszczak at the "Ramstein" meeting today, January 9, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the country.

Poland is preparing another aid package for Ukraine, another donation. Whatever is possible, we always provide. Of course, there is a limit that we do not cross - this is the limit of the security of the Polish state

- said Mariusz Błaszczak.

At the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ("Ramstein") today, January 9, eight roadmaps were approved, which define the key goals of the Ukrainian army until 2027.

The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, during the Ramstein meeting, announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine from the US in the amount of $500 million. 

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the supply of new air defense systems, as well as combat and infantry vehicles.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
wladyslaw-kosiniak-kamyszWładysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising