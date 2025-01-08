ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Final aid package for Ukraine from Biden administration may be worth $500 million - media

Final aid package for Ukraine from Biden administration may be worth $500 million - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Biden administration plans to announce the final package of military aid to Ukraine worth about $500 million. By the end of Biden's term, Ukraine will have received 80-90% of the promised equipment.

The final package of arms for Ukraine from the Joe Biden administration, which is scheduled to be announced on Thursday, is likely to be worth $500 million. This was reported by Voice of America correspondent Carla Babb from the Ramstein air base, UNN reports.

"According to my information, the amount of the aid package is still being approved, but it is likely to be about $500 million. The rest of the funds will be managed by the Donald Trump administration," Babb said in the report.

In response to questions from VOA, Pentagon officials said that the U.S. military package for Ukraine would be "substantial," but it would not cover the full $4.3 billion remaining in the budget to help Ukraine under the Presidential Authorization Program approved by Congress last April.

It is noted that the US military needs to replenish its own stocks in the coming weeks before it can send more aid, which is how the US explains the reason why, despite promises, it will not be able to use all the approved aid to Ukraine before January 20, the day of the inauguration of the newly elected president.

By the time President Joe Biden leaves office, approximately 80-90% of all the equipment promised to Kyiv will have been delivered to Ukraine.

However, some equipment, including vehicles promised to Ukraine that are still being repaired, will not be ready this month.

In addition, it is reported that this figure of 80-90% does not include US assistance provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the latest package of which was announced last week, worth $1.2 billion. This Initiative allows the Pentagon to purchase new equipment for Ukraine rather than giving it away from its stockpile. However, this will take more time. It will take months or even years for this aid to reach Kyiv.

Addendum

The Associated Press reportedthat the United States may announce a significant military aid package to Ukraine. This is likely to take place during Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin's visit to Germany for the January 9 Ramstein meeting.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

