US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel said that Ukraine's borders will eventually "look the way they will look, and that's part of the discussion." This was reported by Sky News with reference to a statement by Hagel during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart, UNN reports.

My task is to bring realism to this conversation, - He said.



According to Gagset, a return to the 2014 borders as part of a possible negotiated settlement is unlikely, as is the presence of US troops in Ukraine or Ukraine's membership in NATO as part of a potential agreement.

Asked whether the possibility of retaining the occupied territories would encourage Vladimir Putin, Hughes said that this would not happen if NATO's investments and capabilities were strengthened.

He also commented on the future of the US military presence in Europe. According to the minister, the United States is proud of its military presence on the continent, but cannot guarantee its indefinite duration.

Currently, more than 100,000 American troops are deployed in Europe. But we cannot assume that this will last forever. America has to confront many threats, including those from communist China, - Hegseth emphasized.

He added that the United States values its partnership with its European allies, but that commitments to military presence can change depending on global challenges.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel has already said that returning Ukraine to its borders by 2014 is an unrealistic goal, and that such a goal will only lead to an even longer war.

