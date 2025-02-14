Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is going to declare victory in the war against Ukraine, despite the real state of affairs. This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel during a briefing with his Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, UNN reports.

As for Vladimir Putin, he is emboldened, he is going to declare victory no matter what. This can be expected no matter what the outcome is. Fortunately, the bravery of the Ukrainians and the allies who were with them, especially at the beginning of the war, deterred and defeated Vladimir Putin and prevented him from achieving what he wanted, which was the whole of Ukraine, - Hegseth said.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel said that Ukraine's borders will eventually "look the way they do, and that's part of the discussion.