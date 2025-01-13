Austin proposed a plan to increase the US defense budget to more than $1 trillion in the coming years

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136763 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121570 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129641 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130435 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164725 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109562 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159128 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104296 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113878 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117111 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 67209 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 123041 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 123041 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 121384 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121384 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 60370 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 60370 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 74568 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 74568 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136765 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164728 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187212 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 176590 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176590 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121384 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 123041 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140571 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 132390 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132390 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149811 views
Austin proposed a plan to increase the US defense budget to more than $1 trillion in the coming years

Austin proposed a plan to increase the US defense budget to more than $1 trillion in the coming years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26701 views

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recommends increasing military spending by more than $50 billion in fiscal year 2026. The plan envisages an increase in the Pentagon's budget to more than $1 trillion by 2028.

Outgoing US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has recommended that the US government increase defense spending by about $50 billion more than projected in fiscal year 2026, an increase that would push the Pentagon's budget beyond $1 trillion in the coming years, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The recommendation, made in a November 27 letter to the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB), suggests a way forward with the defense spending caps imposed as part of the 2023 debt ceiling agreement, which expire after fiscal year 2025, the publication writes.

An outgoing letter from the US Secretary of Defense may provide some "political cover" for members of Congress to increase defense spending after President Donald Trump takes office on January 20, the newspaper writes. Another question is whether Trump will support this idea, and his nominee to replace Austin, Pete Hagel, is likely to be asked about his views on spending during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, the newspaper notes.

"I have not wavered in my assessment that meeting the requirements of our strategy requires real growth" above inflation ‘and sustained new investment in fiscal years 2026-2030,’ Austin wrote.

Austin recommended that OMB leave the incoming Trump administration with a proposed five-year defense plan that starts at $926.5 billion in FY2026, up from the projected $876.8 billion. It proposes spending of $972.8 billion in FY2027 and more than $1 trillion in FY2028, compared to OMB's previously projected $913.5 billion.

Funding for the Pentagon alone would not include assistance to Ukraine and Israel, Austin wrote in the letter. He said that such foreign military assistance should continue to be funded through additional appropriations, the newspaper writes.

Austin's proposed budget targets reportedly also do not include additional funding to replace weapons delivered to Ukraine and Israel, funding that, if approved, would provide an incentive to U.S. defense contractors.

"We know that our industrial base does not yet have the capacity to meet these needs in just one year, but investments to replenish our stocks must begin no later than" the fiscal year that begins on October 1, he wrote.

Austin called for defense spending of approximately 3% of US GDP in fiscal years 2027-2030. The OMB estimates that US defense spending will reach 3.2% of GDP in fiscal year 2024.

Defense spending will increase by more than $1 trillion in fiscal years 2029 and 2030, compared to OMB projections of $932 billion and $939 billion, respectively, the publication notes.

Pentagon: $4 billion of unused funds for Ukraine will be transferred to the next administration11.01.25, 09:48 • 61509 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
israelIsrael
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

