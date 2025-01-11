Pentagon: $4 billion of unused funds for Ukraine will be transferred to the next administration

The administration of US President Joe Biden will transfer to the administration of Donald Trump a little less than $4 billion unused for Ukraine under the PDA program, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said at a briefing on Friday, UNN reports.

So, it will be just under $4 billion that will remain in the authorization that the next administration will be able to use for Ukraine - Singh said in response to a question about how much unused PDA funds will be transferred or passed on to the next administration.

For reference

The Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) program is one of the defense support programs for Ukraine. Under this program, Kyiv is provided with weapons directly from US stockpiles.