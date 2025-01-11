Pentagon: $4 billion of unused funds for Ukraine will be transferred to the next administration
Kyiv • UNN
The Biden administration will leave about $4 billion in unused PDA funds for Ukraine to the future administration.
The administration of US President Joe Biden will transfer to the administration of Donald Trump a little less than $4 billion unused for Ukraine under the PDA program, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said at a briefing on Friday, UNN reports.
So, it will be just under $4 billion that will remain in the authorization that the next administration will be able to use for Ukraine
For reference
The Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) program is one of the defense support programs for Ukraine. Under this program, Kyiv is provided with weapons directly from US stockpiles.