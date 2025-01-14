Next Ramstein to be held in Brussels in February - Pistorius

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format will be held in Brussels before the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for February 14-16. This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

"The next meeting of the Contact Group in Support of Ukraine should take place, as usual, a week before the Munich Security Conference in Brussels, when NATO defense ministers will gather there," he said.

According to him, it is not yet known what will happen to the Ramstein format after that, as it depends on the future US administration.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said after the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense that the next meeting of the Ramstein could take place in February.

On January 9, the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held at the Ramstein air base in Germany after a several-month break. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who chaired his last meeting in the Ramstein format, announced an aid package worth about $500 million.