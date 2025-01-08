ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
NATO Secretary General Rutte to participate in Ramstein

NATO Secretary General Rutte to participate in Ramstein

Kyiv  •  UNN

Mark Rutte will participate in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense at Ramstein Air Base on January 9. Afterwards, he will visit the NSATU headquarters in Wiesbaden and hold a press conference.

On January 9, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the Alliance's press service reported, UNN reports.

Details

"NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will attend a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9," the statement reads.

Austin goes to Ramstein for the last time as Pentagon chief08.01.25, 09:50 • 24843 views

The meeting is reportedly being held by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles C. Brown Jr.

"In the afternoon, the Secretary General will travel to NATO's Headquarters for Security Assistance and Training Ukraine (NSATU) in Wiesbaden, Germany, where he will hold a press conference," the Alliance's press service also said.

Ramstein to determine plan to support Ukraine's defense until 202708.01.25, 02:17 • 26042 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

