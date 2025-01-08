NATO Secretary General Rutte to participate in Ramstein

On January 9, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the Alliance's press service reported, UNN reports.

Details

"NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will attend a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9," the statement reads.

The meeting is reportedly being held by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles C. Brown Jr.

"In the afternoon, the Secretary General will travel to NATO's Headquarters for Security Assistance and Training Ukraine (NSATU) in Wiesbaden, Germany, where he will hold a press conference," the Alliance's press service also said.

