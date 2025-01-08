Austin goes to Ramstein for the last time as Pentagon chief

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin left for Germany for the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format), his last trip to the meeting as head of the Pentagon, as reported in X, UNN writes.

Details

"Departing Joint Base Andrews for my last trip to Ramstein Air Force Base as Secretary of Defense. I'm headed to Germany to host the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a historic coalition that has come together to help Ukraine defend its sovereign territory," the Pentagon chief wrote.

Ramstein to determine plan to support Ukraine's defense until 2027