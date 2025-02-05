“The Ramstein conference will be held on February 12. Britain, not the US, will chair the meeting - media

The meeting in the Ramstein format will take place on February 12, but under the chairmanship of the United Kingdom, not the United States. This is reported by Radio Liberty, citing sources, UNN reports.

Addendum

After the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense , Defense Minister Rustem Umerov statedthat the next meeting in the Ramstein format could take place in February.

On January 9, the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held at the Ramstein air base in Germany after a several-month break. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who chaired his last meeting in the Ramstein format, announced an aid package worth about $500 million.

It was reported that the future of Ramstein is unknown, as US President-elect Donald Trump has not stated whether he will continue to lead the American group after his inauguration on January 20.

Two months after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin invited his colleagues from allied countries to Ramstein, the main US air base in Europe in Germany, for the first time. The first meeting took place on April 22, 2022. In this format, the allies discussed and coordinated military assistance to Kyiv.