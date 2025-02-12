Pentagon chief says returning Ukraine to 2014 borders is unrealistic

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 36271 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 79241 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100442 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113994 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94824 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102175 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113192 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157516 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101945 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 84021 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 55256 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103806 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86513 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113994 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123106 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157516 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147886 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180078 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 86513 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103806 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135924 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137765 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165804 views
Pentagon chief says returning Ukraine to 2014 borders is unrealistic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104972 views

During the Ramstein meeting, Pete Hagseth stated that it was unrealistic to return Ukraine to the 2014 borders. According to him, such a goal would only prolong the war.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel said that returning Ukraine to its borders by 2014 is an unrealistic goal, and such a goal will only lead to an even greater prolongation of the war. He said this during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) in Brussels, UNN reports.

President Trump has made it clear that ending the war and achieving a stable peace is a top priority. He intends to use diplomacy to end this war by bringing both Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. Our U.S. Department of Defense will help achieve this goal. We can end this horrific war and secure a lasting peace by combining the power of our Alliance with realistic assessments of the battlefield. We, like you, want to secure sovereignty and prosperity for Ukraine. But we must begin by recognizing that returning Ukraine to pre-2014 borders is not a realistic goal 

- Hegseth said.

He noted that the goal of returning the 2014 borders will only lead to an even longer war.

Recall

The new US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel has arrived at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The official announced how he sees the future role of the Alliance.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
natoNATO
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine

