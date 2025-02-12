Pentagon chief says returning Ukraine to 2014 borders is unrealistic

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel said that returning Ukraine to its borders by 2014 is an unrealistic goal, and such a goal will only lead to an even greater prolongation of the war. He said this during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) in Brussels, UNN reports.

President Trump has made it clear that ending the war and achieving a stable peace is a top priority. He intends to use diplomacy to end this war by bringing both Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. Our U.S. Department of Defense will help achieve this goal. We can end this horrific war and secure a lasting peace by combining the power of our Alliance with realistic assessments of the battlefield. We, like you, want to secure sovereignty and prosperity for Ukraine. But we must begin by recognizing that returning Ukraine to pre-2014 borders is not a realistic goal - Hegseth said.

He noted that the goal of returning the 2014 borders will only lead to an even longer war.

The new US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel has arrived at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The official announced how he sees the future role of the Alliance.