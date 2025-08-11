HACC refused to suspend Kyrylenko from the post of head of the AMCU
The High Anti-Corruption Court did not satisfy the SAPO's request to suspend the head of the AMCU, Pavlo Kyrylenko. However, the court imposed a number of obligations on him, including a ban on leaving Ukraine.
The High Anti-Corruption Court did not satisfy the SAPO prosecutor's request to suspend Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, who is accused of illicit enrichment of over UAH 72 million and declaring false information. This was reported by the SAPO press service, according to UNN.
The panel of judges of the HACC did not satisfy the SAPO prosecutor's request to suspend the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, accused of illicit enrichment of over UAH 72 million and declaring false information
The said court decision is not subject to appeal.
The court also satisfied another request from the prosecutor and imposed the following obligations on the accused:
- to appear at every request of the prosecutor and the court;
- not to leave Ukraine without the court's permission;
- to inform the court about changes in his place of residence;
- to refrain from communicating personally and through other persons with witnesses in the case regarding the circumstances set forth in the indictment;
- to surrender his passport (passports) for travel abroad, other documents entitling him to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, except for the passport of a citizen of Ukraine, for storage to the State Migration Service of Ukraine.
The term of the obligations is until October 11, 2025.
Recall
SAPO filed a motion to suspend the current Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, due to his statements about the possibility of using his position to influence participants in criminal proceedings through their close relatives.
The indictment against the current head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on charges of illicit enrichment of over UAH 72 million and declaring false information, has been sent to court. The investigation established that in 2020–2023, he acquired 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, registering the property in the names of his wife's relatives.