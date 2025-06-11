Ukrainians will be notified in "Diia" about being removed from their place of residence.
Kyiv • UNN
Push notifications about deregistration have appeared in Diia. Ukrainians will receive notifications if the owner of the housing deregisters them. Previously, this was communicated by letters.
The "Diia" application has a push notification service for Ukrainians who have been evicted from their homes by the owner. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.
Details
The Ministry noted that Diia will now promptly inform people that they have been evicted from their homes.
We are launching push notifications in the Diia application for Ukrainians who have been evicted from their homes by the owner. Previously, this was reported by letters, and you may not have even known that you no longer have a registered place of residence. With Diia, there are no surprises
The new service works as follows: as soon as the owner evicts a person from an apartment or house, the Diia application immediately sends a push notification to the phone.
Notifications of removal from the place of registration will be received by users who:
- are authorized in the Diia application;
- have a verified taxpayer card;
- are included in the Register of the Territorial Community, in particular with the indication of the registration number of the taxpayer's account card (RNOCPP).
In the absence of such information in the register, users can update their data on the Diia portal.
Additionally
The project is implemented with the support of the EGAP Program, which is implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation with the assistance of the Swiss Government. The implementation is carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Migration Service of Ukraine and the state enterprise "Document".
Reference
EGAP (Electronic Governance for Accountability and Participation) is a Swiss-Ukrainian program to support e-governance, which helps to develop digital services for citizens. It is implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation with the support of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.
