Starting from October 7, prices for paperwork will increase in Ukraine

Starting Monday, October 7, the cost of passport and migration service packages in the subdivisions of the State Enterprise “Document” in Ukraine will change. This was reported by the Passport Service, UNN reports.

Details

“Starting October 7, 2024, the cost of passport and migration service packages in the subdivisions of the State Enterprise Document on the territory of Ukraine will change,” the statement said.

It is noted that the “Standard” service will be:

issuance of passport documents to Ukrainian citizens - UAH 650;

issuance of migration documents to foreigners and stateless persons - UAH 1250;



exchange of a driver's license - UAH 950;



exchange of a vehicle registration certificate - UAH 950.



Apostille affixing - 650 UAH.



Recall

Since the beginning of April 2024, the cost of issuing a foreign passport in Ukraine has been increasing.