Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starting from October 7, prices for paperwork will increase in Ukraine

Starting from October 7, prices for paperwork will increase in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 16382 views

SE “Document” is changing the cost of passport and migration service packages starting from October 7, 2024. New prices have been set for issuing passports, migration documents, exchanging driver's licenses and other services.

Starting Monday, October 7, the cost of passport and migration service packages in the subdivisions of the State Enterprise “Document” in Ukraine will change. This was reported by the Passport Service, UNN reports.

Details

“Starting October 7, 2024, the cost of passport and migration service packages in the subdivisions of the State Enterprise Document on the territory of Ukraine will change,” the statement said.

It is noted that the “Standard” service will be:

  • issuance of passport documents to Ukrainian citizens - UAH 650;
  • issuance of migration documents to foreigners and stateless persons - UAH 1250;
  • exchange of a driver's license - UAH 950;
  • exchange of a vehicle registration certificate - UAH 950.
  • Apostille affixing - 650 UAH.

Recall

Since the beginning of April 2024, the cost of issuing a foreign passport in Ukraine has been increasing.

