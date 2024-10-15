Illegal migrant from Azerbaijan detained in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcers detected an Azerbaijani citizen illegally residing in Ukraine. The offender was detained in Bucha district, administrative materials were drawn up and he was placed in a temporary stay center for foreigners.
Recently, in the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers found an Azerbaijani citizen who was living in Ukraine illegally while checking foreigners. This was stated by the police of the Kyiv region, UNN reports.
Details
The inspection was carried out by officers of the Migration Police Department of Kyiv region together with the staff of the Central Department of the State Migration Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv region.
A citizen of Azerbaijan, who was living in Ukraine illegally, without any permits, was detained on the territory of Buchansky district .
The offender was charged with violating migration laws and placed in a temporary stay center for foreigners for further forced return
Recall
In the summer, law enforcement officers detected 334 violators of migration laws in Kyiv and the region. Some of them are to be forcibly returned to their countries of origin or third countries.