The government may adopt a resolution on the departure of men under 22 years old abroad by the end of the week - Svyrydenko

The Ukrainian government is considering the adoption of a resolution that would grant men under 22 years of age the right to travel abroad. The decision is expected to be made by the end of this week. This was stated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

"This is a Cabinet of Ministers resolution. This is a decision that does not require legislative changes, so it will be at the Cabinet level. I think we will finalize it this week," she said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on Friday, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko announced that Ukraine plans to allow men under 22 to travel abroad without restrictions.