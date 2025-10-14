Scheme of illegal earnings from foreigners organized: DMS officials declared suspicion

Law enforcement officers exposed officials of the Western Interregional Department of the State Migration Service of Ukraine for extorting and receiving illegal benefits from foreigners. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Suspicion was reported to the head of the department of the Western Interregional Department of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, his subordinate, and an accomplice. As the investigation established, the head of the department illegally profited from issuing permits and certificates for extending the stay of foreign citizens in Ukraine.

He involved his subordinate and a civilian in the criminal scheme. They acted as intermediaries in receiving and transferring funds.

During the investigation, repeated instances of extortion and receipt of funds from five foreigners were established.

Investigators established the receipt of over UAH 150,000 in illegal benefits. The actions of the suspects are classified under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Article 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);

Part 5 of Article 27 (Types of accomplices).

The suspects face a long prison sentence.

