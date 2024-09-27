5,000 Hasidim arrive in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah: security measures are being tightened in the city

As of September 27, about 5,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman to take part in the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Security measures have already been tightened in the city. This was stated by the State Migration Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The department explains that Hasidic pilgrims are arriving in large numbers this week in Cherkasy region to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, in Uman on October 2-4.

In this regard, a special regime of entry and exit from the city of Uman has been in place since September 3.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Hasidim to refrain from pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah due to war

A mobile situation center has been set up, which is technically equipped to control and ensure safety on the streets during the celebrations, and patrol police and other law enforcement agencies are working in an enhanced mode.

Israeli police officers also arrived in Uman. Together with their Ukrainian colleagues, they are on duty in places of residence and pilgrimage for Hasidim.

In Uman, Cherkasy region , a special regime of entry and movement around the city was introduced due to the arrival of Hasidic pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah.