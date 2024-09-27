ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
5,000 Hasidim arrive in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah: security measures are being tightened in the city

Kyiv  •  UNN

About 5,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Security measures have been stepped up in the city, and a special entry and exit regime has been established.

As of September 27, about 5,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman to take part in the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Security measures have already been tightened in the city. This was stated by the State Migration Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The department explains that Hasidic pilgrims are arriving in large numbers this week in Cherkasy region to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, in Uman on October 2-4. 

In this regard, a special regime of entry and exit from the city of Uman has been in place since  September 3.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Hasidim to refrain from pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah due to war12.09.24, 15:54 • 18709 views

A mobile situation center has been set up, which is technically equipped to control and ensure safety on the streets during the celebrations, and patrol police and other law enforcement agencies are working in an enhanced mode.

Israeli police officers also arrived in Uman. Together with their Ukrainian colleagues, they are on duty in places of residence and pilgrimage for Hasidim.

Currently, about 5 thousand pilgrims have already come to Uman

- the State Migration Service summarizes. 

Recall

In Uman, Cherkasy region , a special regime of entry and movement around the city was introduced due to the arrival of Hasidic pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
state-migration-service-ukraineState Migration Service (Ukraine)
israelIsrael
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
umanUman

