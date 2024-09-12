Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Hasidim to refrain from pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah due to war

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on Hasidim to refrain from going to Uman for Rosh Hashanah because of Russia's military aggression. In case of arrival, pilgrims should take into account the restrictions of martial law and possible complications of their stay. The corresponding statement of security warnings was posted on Thursday by the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, UNN reports.

Russia's ongoing full-scale military aggression against Ukraine poses real threats to human life and security, making it impossible to guarantee the safety of foreign citizens on the territory of Ukraine. In view of this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on Hasidic pilgrims to refrain from this year's pilgrimage to the city of Uman as part of the Rosh Hashanah celebrations - the embassy said in a statement on Facebook.

As noted in the statement, "if you decide to visit Uman despite these warnings, please note that Ukraine is under martial law, which provides for a number of additional regulations, including restrictions on freedom of movement, curfews, increased patrols, a ban on public events and gatherings, and the use of coercive measures against persons who do not comply with the established restrictions.

The embassy also listed "other circumstances that may complicate the stay of pilgrims in Ukraine and which should be taken into account when planning trips.

lack of sufficient civil defense premises to shelter pilgrims in places of their mass stay in Uman;

congestion of land transport links with Ukraine and possible significant delays in railway traffic due to massive shelling of transport infrastructure;

Lack of sufficient medical personnel and medical facilities in the city of Uman to provide medical care for pilgrims;

the possibility of introducing additional regulation of entry (online registration) and stay of Hasidic pilgrims in Ukraine.

Additional checkpoints, road signs, and an operational headquarters: Cherkasy region prepares for Hasidic pilgrimage