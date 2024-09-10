Additional checkpoints, road signs, and an operational headquarters: Cherkasy region prepares for Hasidic pilgrimage

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116361 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118873 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193629 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151069 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151442 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142345 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195902 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112363 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184907 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105019 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 54429 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 81288 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 77372 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 52468 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 59220 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193629 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195902 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184907 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211766 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200037 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148681 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148030 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152199 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143185 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159639 views
Additional checkpoints, road signs, and an operational headquarters: Cherkasy region prepares for Hasidic pilgrimage

Additional checkpoints, road signs, and an operational headquarters: Cherkasy region prepares for Hasidic pilgrimage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18827 views

The authorities of Cherkasy region advise pilgrims not to visit Uman on Rosh Hashanah due to the security situation. Nevertheless, the city is preparing to receive believers by strengthening security and deploying an operational headquarters.

On the eve of Rosh Hashanah , the city authorities of Cherkasy region advise pilgrims to refrain from traveling to Ukraine due to the security situation. This was stated by the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, UNN reports

Details

As in previous years of war, we recommend that believers consider the security situation in our country and refrain from visiting Uman

- The head of the RMA said. 

He emphasized that regular Russian attacks and damage to civilian objects, provocations are a common Ukrainian routine, not “scare stories” for tourists. 

Despite this, the city authorities realize that some pilgrims will still visit the place of worship. Therefore, RMA is currently working with local authorities, security, healthcare and utility companies to resolve all issues.

The measures are comprehensive. Of course, the security aspects will be maximized. We will inform you about them in the future. The emphasis is also on shelters. We are finalizing this point with the relevant services - I emphasized this at today's special commission. We are also honing other areas: from medical care to sanitary and epidemiological well-being

- summarized Igor Taburets.

According to him, an operational headquarters will be deployed on site to coordinate the work during the pilgrimage. The head of the RMA emphasized that the priority is the safety of locals and visitors.

AddendumAddendum

According to the Uman City Council, the city is actively preparing for the annual pilgrimage of the Bratslav Hasidim.  This year the community expects 30-40 thousand pilgrims. Recently, a meeting of the working group on the organization and celebration of Rosh Hashanah was held.

Proper sanitary conditions will be organized on the pilgrimage territory, 14 checkpoints will be set up, 189 additional road signs will be installed, and other measures will be taken. Equally important is the payment of taxes and tourist fees by legal entities and individuals involved in hosting Hasidim

- commented Mayor Iryna Pletneva.

 Ihor Taburets emphasized the importance of organizing timely and high-quality medical care; ensuring anti-epidemic security; and the operational work of shelters.

Moldova did not approve Israeli pilgrims to travel through its territory to Ukraine09.09.24, 20:49 • 17568 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

