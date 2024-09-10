Additional checkpoints, road signs, and an operational headquarters: Cherkasy region prepares for Hasidic pilgrimage

On the eve of Rosh Hashanah , the city authorities of Cherkasy region advise pilgrims to refrain from traveling to Ukraine due to the security situation. This was stated by the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, UNN reports .

Details

As in previous years of war, we recommend that believers consider the security situation in our country and refrain from visiting Uman - The head of the RMA said.

He emphasized that regular Russian attacks and damage to civilian objects, provocations are a common Ukrainian routine, not “scare stories” for tourists.

Despite this, the city authorities realize that some pilgrims will still visit the place of worship. Therefore, RMA is currently working with local authorities, security, healthcare and utility companies to resolve all issues.

The measures are comprehensive. Of course, the security aspects will be maximized. We will inform you about them in the future. The emphasis is also on shelters. We are finalizing this point with the relevant services - I emphasized this at today's special commission. We are also honing other areas: from medical care to sanitary and epidemiological well-being - summarized Igor Taburets.

According to him, an operational headquarters will be deployed on site to coordinate the work during the pilgrimage. The head of the RMA emphasized that the priority is the safety of locals and visitors.

Addendum

According to the Uman City Council, the city is actively preparing for the annual pilgrimage of the Bratslav Hasidim. This year the community expects 30-40 thousand pilgrims. Recently, a meeting of the working group on the organization and celebration of Rosh Hashanah was held.

Proper sanitary conditions will be organized on the pilgrimage territory, 14 checkpoints will be set up, 189 additional road signs will be installed, and other measures will be taken. Equally important is the payment of taxes and tourist fees by legal entities and individuals involved in hosting Hasidim - commented Mayor Iryna Pletneva.

Ihor Taburets emphasized the importance of organizing timely and high-quality medical care; ensuring anti-epidemic security; and the operational work of shelters.

