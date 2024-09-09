ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118137 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120660 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196773 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152662 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152426 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142722 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112409 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186388 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105082 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Moldova did not approve Israeli pilgrims to travel through its territory to Ukraine

Moldova did not approve Israeli pilgrims to travel through its territory to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17569 views

An Israeli travel agency reported that Moldova has canceled permits for Hasidic pilgrims to travel through Chisinau airport to Uman. The agency is looking for alternative routes for pilgrims who annually visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman.

An Israeli travel agency specializing in selling travel vouchers to the graves of leading religious figures in the Ukrainian city of Uman has notified thousands of ticket holders that the Moldovan government has canceled permits for Orthodox Jews to travel through the country's airport in Chisinau. This UNN reported with reference to Haaretz.

Unfortunately, the rumors turned out to be true. As soon as we were informed of the Moldovan government's intentions a few days ago, we began intensive efforts with the Moldovan government to change their mind. But the chances of this happening are slim

 - Netivim Tours, a travel agency, reported.

It is reported that at the same time Netivim Tours immediately started looking for alternative solutions.

God willing, we are in the final stages of organizing other nearby airports.... All those who have purchased a ticket from us at Netivim Tours will receive a reply and updates in the coming days

- The report said.

Tens of thousands of Orthodox Jews from the Bratslav branch of Hasidism come to Uman every year to celebrate the Rosh Hashanah holiday at the tomb of an early Hasidic leader, Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav.

With the outbreak of war with Russia in February 2022, flights to Ukraine were suspended, meaning that the Bratslav Hasidim cannot fly there directly.

Supplement

On September 15, 2023, at 12:00 noon, on the eve of the new Jewish year of Rosh Hashanah, communities of Bratslav Hasidism around the world held a prayer “Tikun Aklali” for peace in Ukraine.

