Moldova did not approve Israeli pilgrims to travel through its territory to Ukraine

An Israeli travel agency specializing in selling travel vouchers to the graves of leading religious figures in the Ukrainian city of Uman has notified thousands of ticket holders that the Moldovan government has canceled permits for Orthodox Jews to travel through the country's airport in Chisinau. This UNN reported with reference to Haaretz.

Unfortunately, the rumors turned out to be true. As soon as we were informed of the Moldovan government's intentions a few days ago, we began intensive efforts with the Moldovan government to change their mind. But the chances of this happening are slim - Netivim Tours, a travel agency, reported.

It is reported that at the same time Netivim Tours immediately started looking for alternative solutions.

God willing, we are in the final stages of organizing other nearby airports.... All those who have purchased a ticket from us at Netivim Tours will receive a reply and updates in the coming days - The report said.

Tens of thousands of Orthodox Jews from the Bratslav branch of Hasidism come to Uman every year to celebrate the Rosh Hashanah holiday at the tomb of an early Hasidic leader, Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav.

With the outbreak of war with Russia in February 2022, flights to Ukraine were suspended, meaning that the Bratslav Hasidim cannot fly there directly.

Supplement

On September 15, 2023, at 12:00 noon, on the eve of the new Jewish year of Rosh Hashanah, communities of Bratslav Hasidism around the world held a prayer “Tikun Aklali” for peace in Ukraine.