Fraud in the declaration for UAH 83 million: the case of a former official of the Migration Service sent to court

The case of a former official of the migration service who declared inaccurate data worth UAH 83 million has been sent to court, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

On November 19, the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office sent an indictment to the court against the former head of one of the units of the State Migration Service in Odesa Oblast. He is accused of intentionally entering inaccurate information into the annual declaration (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the report says.

Details

In May of this year, prosecutors notified the then official of suspicion. The pre-trial investigation established that when submitting the declaration for 2023, he intentionally concealed a significant part of the property he owned personally or through his family members. In particular, a residential building with an area of 200 square meters, a land plot of more than 6 acres, a Mercedes-Benz G400D car, as well as other valuable movable and immovable property were not declared.

In addition, he deliberately entered inaccurate data into the declaration about the alleged ownership of Bitcoin cryptocurrency, valued at almost UAH 58 million. With these actions, the official tried to artificially increase the volume of declared assets of his family.

In total, the information submitted by the declarant differed from the reliable data by more than UAH 83 million. During the pre-trial investigation, the official was dismissed from his post.

