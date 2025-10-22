"Forgot" about funds in bank accounts and a 5 million UAH loan from his son-in-law: the mayor of Pervomaisk was exposed for inaccurate declaration

$41.740.01
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedules
09:47 AM • 9142 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 11920 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 17092 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 26186 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 26673 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 34657 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 45420 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 43893 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 35226 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
In Turkey, a man will pay alimony for cats to his ex-wifeOctober 22, 02:42 AM • 15711 views
Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 deadOctober 22, 03:15 AM • 14348 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regionsOctober 22, 04:50 AM • 25024 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 34619 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 27313 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 6028 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 9330 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 11890 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto08:35 AM • 17066 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing07:30 AM • 26162 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Jonas Gahr Støre
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Kharkiv
Budapest
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 25461 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 40651 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 50409 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 40646 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 96392 views
"Forgot" about funds in bank accounts and a 5 million UAH loan from his son-in-law: the mayor of Pervomaisk was exposed for inaccurate declaration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

The mayor of Pervomaisk has been notified of suspicion due to declaring inaccurate information totaling 5.3 million hryvnias. He failed to declare 300,000 hryvnias in bank accounts and his wife's financial obligations of 5 million hryvnias.

"Forgot" about funds in bank accounts and a 5 million UAH loan from his son-in-law: the mayor of Pervomaisk was exposed for inaccurate declaration

The mayor of Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, has been notified of suspicion for declaring inaccurate information worth 5.3 million hryvnias, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to the investigation, when submitting the annual declaration for 2023, the official knowingly failed to declare 300,000 hryvnias in his bank accounts and his wife's financial obligations. This includes a "loan" of cash from his son-in-law amounting to 5 million hryvnias.

Scandal in the State Tax Service: acting deputy head suspected of dishonesty and false declarations20.09.24, 10:24 • 181836 views

The official has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (declaration of inaccurate information).

The sanction of the article provides for up to 2 years of restriction of liberty.

As stated on the website of the Pervomaisk City Council, the community is currently headed by Oleh Demchenko.

Head of Odesa Regional Council Didenko and his wife, a people's deputy, suspected of inaccurate declaration20.10.25, 16:17 • 3512 views

