"Forgot" about funds in bank accounts and a 5 million UAH loan from his son-in-law: the mayor of Pervomaisk was exposed for inaccurate declaration

The mayor of Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, has been notified of suspicion for declaring inaccurate information worth 5.3 million hryvnias, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to the investigation, when submitting the annual declaration for 2023, the official knowingly failed to declare 300,000 hryvnias in his bank accounts and his wife's financial obligations. This includes a "loan" of cash from his son-in-law amounting to 5 million hryvnias.

The official has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (declaration of inaccurate information).

The sanction of the article provides for up to 2 years of restriction of liberty.

As stated on the website of the Pervomaisk City Council, the community is currently headed by Oleh Demchenko.

