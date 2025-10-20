Head of Odesa Regional Council Didenko and his wife, a people's deputy, suspected of inaccurate declaration

Law enforcement officers have notified Hryhoriy Didenko, the head of the Odesa Regional Council, and his wife, Yulia Didenko, a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation, of suspicion of declaring inaccurate information. It was found that the couple acquired property worth almost UAH 5 million, including apartments and two Audi SQ8 cars, UNN reports.

Details

According to UNN sources, the matter concerns Hryhoriy Didenko, the head of the Odesa Regional Council, and People's Deputy Yulia Didenko.

SAP and NABU have notified the head of the regional council and his wife, a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation, of suspicion of declaring inaccurate information. - reported the SAP.

It is noted that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the official and his wife did not include information about available property worth over UAH 8 million in their annual declarations for 2021–2023.

In addition, the SAP prosecutor, based on NABU materials, filed a lawsuit with the court to recognize the couple's assets worth almost UAH 5 million as unfounded and to recover them for the state.

It was found that the head of the regional council and his wife, a people's deputy, acquired property worth almost UAH 5 million in 2021–2024, including apartments and two Audi SQ8 cars (2021 and 2024 models). However, after analyzing the family's income and expenses, it was established that it was impossible to acquire these assets from legal sources. - added the SAP.

Their actions are classified under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Intentional entry by a declarant of knowingly false information into a declaration of a person authorized to perform state or local self-government functions, if such information differs from reliable information by an amount exceeding 2500 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons).

The sanction of the article provides for a fine of six thousand to eight thousand tax-free minimum incomes of citizens or public works for a period of one hundred and fifty to two hundred and forty hours, or restriction of liberty for up to two years, or deprivation of liberty for the same period, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall

People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko, who is suspected of treason, has been notified of a new suspicion. This time, the deputy is suspected of legalizing funds obtained through criminal means.