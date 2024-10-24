EU approves up to 35 billion euros in aid to Ukraine using profits from Russian assets: envisages a 45-year loan

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 23315 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 119494 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 175835 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 110486 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 346392 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174811 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145759 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196392 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125217 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108270 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
66%
Popular news

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 10273 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 9242 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 10575 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 8050 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 5670 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 2120 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 23305 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 89361 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 119471 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 175825 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23017 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25646 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39501 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47989 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136509 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

EU approves up to 35 billion euros in aid to Ukraine using profits from Russian assets: envisages a 45-year loan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 113652 views

The EU Council approves an aid package for Ukraine that includes €35 billion in macro-financial assistance and a €45 billion loan repayment support mechanism. The funds will come from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

EU approves up to 35 billion euros in aid to Ukraine using profits from Russian assets: envisages a 45-year loan

The EU Council has approved an aid package for Ukraine that includes €35 billion in macro-financial assistance (MFA) and a mechanism to support the repayment of €45 billion in loans provided by the EU and G7 partners. The MFA loan is expected to be disbursed by the end of 2024 and will have a maximum term of 45 years, the European institution said on October 23, UNN reported.

Details

"The EU Council has approved a financial assistance package for Ukraine, including an exceptional macro-financial assistance (MFA) of up to €35 billion and a Loan Cooperation Mechanism (LCM) that will support Ukraine in repaying up to €45 billion in loans provided by the EU and G7 partners," the statement said.

The MFA Exceptional Loan and eligible bilateral loans from G7 partners under the Additional Revenue Arrangement (ERA) will be repaid from future earnings that flow to central securities depositories in the EU as a result of the implementation of the freezing of Russian sovereign assets.

The Ukraine Credit Cooperation Facility will disburse these funds, as well as possible amounts received as voluntary contributions from member states and third countries or other sources, in the form of financial support to Ukraine to help it service and repay all G7 loans.

The MFA loan of up to EUR 35 billion is the EU's contribution to the G7 loan of up to EUR 45 billion (USD 50 billion). The new MFA operation will be linked to policy conditions that are aligned with the Ukraine Facility, in particular the Ukraine Plan. The management and control systems proposed under the Ukraine Plan and special provisions to prevent fraud and other irregularities will also apply to the MFA loan.

The EU borrowing to finance the MFA emergency loan to Ukraine will reportedly be guaranteed by the EU budget reserve.

"The MFA loan is expected to be disbursed to Ukraine by the end of 2024 and will have a maximum term of 45 years," the EU Council said.

According to new rules adopted on October 23, 95% of the proceeds received by the EU's central securities depositories (CSDs) as a result of the freezing of Russian sovereign assets and transferred to the Union will be allocated to the EU budget and will now be used for the Ukraine Lending Cooperation Mechanism (ULCM), which will disburse these funds in the form of financial support to Ukraine to help it service and repay loans. The remaining 5% will continue to be allocated to the European Peace Fund.

The new distribution, as indicated, will be applied from the second half of 2025 (to the second semi-annual payment of the financial contribution made in 2025 and to all subsequent payments).

The legal acts adopted on October 23 will come into force the day after their publication in the Official Journal of the EU.

Error 42: something went wrong22.10.24, 13:45 • 131710 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
Council of the European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$69.56
Bitcoin
$82,803.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,118.89
Ethereum
$1,792.88