Actual
Poland's EU Presidency: Sybiga Reveals What Ukraine Expects

Poland's EU Presidency: Sybiga Reveals What Ukraine Expects

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27372 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine outlined three key areas of cooperation with Poland during its presidency of the EU Council. Sybiga expects an increase in military support, sanctions pressure, and acceleration of European integration.

From Poland's presidency of the EU Council in 2025, Ukraine expects increased military support, sanctions pressure, and accelerated European integration. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, reports UNN.

Sybiha indicated that Ukraine is counting on Polish leadership, principled position, and determination in the first half of 2025.

He also stressed that he expects strengthened cooperation with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski "to advance the EU-Ukraine agenda".

We expect new initiatives to strengthen military support for Ukraine and sanctions pressure on the aggressor. We strive for a dynamic process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, including the opening of Cluster 1 and other clusters based on the results of the screening

- Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

Recall

From January 1, 2025, Poland began its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, replacing Hungary in this position. The Polish government will focus on defense and security issues, organize ministerial meetings, and help resolve controversial issues in the process of adopting European laws.

The previous presidency of Hungary was accompanied by a series of scandals. In particular, the Prime Minister of Hungary made unauthorized visits to a terrorist country and Beijing, which drew criticism from other member states. As a result, the European Commission distanced itself from events under the Hungarian presidency, limiting participation only to the level of senior officials.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-commissionEuropean Commission
beijingBeijing
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

