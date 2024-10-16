EU allocates €3 million for IAEA missions to Ukrainian NPPs
Kyiv • UNN
The European Commissioner for Energy has announced the allocation of 3 million euros for IAEA monitoring missions at Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The funds can also be used for work at critical substations, as Russian attacks pose threats to nuclear safety.
At a meeting of the Council of Energy Ministers of the European Union, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson announced the allocation of 3 million euros for IAEA monitoring missions at Ukrainian nuclear power plants. This was reported by NNEGC Energoatom, according to UNN.
Details
These funds can also be used to work on substations that are critical to the operation of nuclear power plants.
Simson emphasized that Russian attacks on important substations in Ukraine pose serious threats to nuclear safety.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko added that the country is preparing for another difficult winter due to the growing intensity of attacks.
At the same time, thanks in particular to your support, provided both directly with equipment and through the mechanisms of the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, we are implementing the concept of decentralized distributed generation, installing gas turbines and gas piston units that will help us ensure electricity and heat supply in the event of power outages
