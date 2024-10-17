Ukraine is seriously considering the option of restoring nuclear weapons - BILD
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv is seriously considering the option of restoring its own nuclear weapons stockpile as a guarantee of security for Ukraine. BILD writes about this, citing its own sources, UNN reports.
Details
The publication points out that during a speech at a meeting of the EU Council, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's security can be ensured either by NATO membership or nuclear weapons.
German analyst Julian Röpke noted that Zelensky's statement came as a "blow" and a "shock" to Western journalists. At the same time, he emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities are indeed seriously considering the possibility of restoring nuclear weapons stockpiles.
Röpke,refers to the statement of a high-ranking Ukrainian official, according to whom Ukraine will not accept a second Russian offensive on Kyiv, and in this case, the Ukrainian nuclear arsenal, which the country voluntarily gave up in the 1990s when signing the Budapest Memorandum, will be restored.
We have the materials, we have the knowledge. If the order is given, it will take us only a few weeks to get the first bomb
He also said that the West should "think less about Russia's red lines and much more about our red lines.
Recall
At a meeting of the Council of Europe, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with US presidential candidate Donald Trump. They talked about the importance of Ukraine's membership in NATO as an alternative to nuclear weapons.
In a conversation with Donald Trump, I said that either Ukraine will have nuclear weapons, and then it will be a defense for us. Or we have to have some kind of alliance