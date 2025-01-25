The Czech Republic has developed a plan for the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU market: what is proposed

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100387 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101745 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109716 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112431 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133727 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104185 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136891 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103817 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113469 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121366 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 72964 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116282 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 45585 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46383 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100387 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133727 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136891 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168304 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157979 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33043 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46383 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116282 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121366 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140787 views
The Czech Republic has developed a plan for the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU market: what is proposed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79471 views

The Czech Republic has prepared an informal document on the gradual integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU internal market. The plan covers cooperation in energy, agriculture, and telecommunications and has already been supported by 8 member states.

The Czech Republic has prepared an unofficial document on the gradual integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the internal market of the European Union. This is reported by Euractiv, according to UNN.

Details

The document outlines concrete steps for cooperation in energy, agriculture, telecommunications, and other areas. The initiative has already gained the support of eight member states, and other countries are expected to join. 

An unofficial document is to be presented at the EU Council meeting on January 28 by European Affairs Minister Martin Dvorak.

The Czech Republic's plan includes measures aimed at economic integration through expanded free trade agreements. This, according to the authors, will support Ukraine and Moldova in countering Russian aggression, promote reforms in these countries and at the same time be beneficial for the EU itself. 

The document proposes the gradual integration of Ukrainian and Moldovan enterprises into the European market through programs such as Erasmus for young entrepreneurs and training of local institutions on investment control. 

In the telecommunications sector, the emphasis is on the inclusion of both countries in the EU roaming zone, strengthening cybersecurity, and unifying data protection standards. In the energy sector, it is envisaged to expand interconnections with the European grid, promote energy efficiency, ensure nuclear safety and strengthen the independence of energy regulators. 

Climate and environmental initiatives include assistance in developing strategies to reduce emissions and address the effects of Russian aggression. In agriculture, it is proposed to continue trade liberalization with Ukraine and Moldova after the expiration of the current trade agreements in 2025. 

Ukraine and the Czech Republic agree on cooperation in fighting crime and ensuring public order17.07.24, 12:14 • 40221 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

