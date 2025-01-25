The Czech Republic has developed a plan for the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU market: what is proposed

The Czech Republic has prepared an unofficial document on the gradual integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the internal market of the European Union. This is reported by Euractiv, according to UNN.

Details

The document outlines concrete steps for cooperation in energy, agriculture, telecommunications, and other areas. The initiative has already gained the support of eight member states, and other countries are expected to join.

An unofficial document is to be presented at the EU Council meeting on January 28 by European Affairs Minister Martin Dvorak.

The Czech Republic's plan includes measures aimed at economic integration through expanded free trade agreements. This, according to the authors, will support Ukraine and Moldova in countering Russian aggression, promote reforms in these countries and at the same time be beneficial for the EU itself.

The document proposes the gradual integration of Ukrainian and Moldovan enterprises into the European market through programs such as Erasmus for young entrepreneurs and training of local institutions on investment control.

In the telecommunications sector, the emphasis is on the inclusion of both countries in the EU roaming zone, strengthening cybersecurity, and unifying data protection standards. In the energy sector, it is envisaged to expand interconnections with the European grid, promote energy efficiency, ensure nuclear safety and strengthen the independence of energy regulators.

Climate and environmental initiatives include assistance in developing strategies to reduce emissions and address the effects of Russian aggression. In agriculture, it is proposed to continue trade liberalization with Ukraine and Moldova after the expiration of the current trade agreements in 2025.

Ukraine and the Czech Republic agree on cooperation in fighting crime and ensuring public order