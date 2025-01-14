ukenru
Actual
8 countries join EU sanctions against Belarus for involvement in Russia's aggression against Ukraine

8 countries join EU sanctions against Belarus for involvement in Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30026 views

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine supported the EU sanctions against Belarus. The restrictions apply to 26 citizens and 2 legal entities due to their involvement in the Russian aggression.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine have joined the EU sanctions against Belarus. This was reported on Tuesday, January 14, by the press service of the EU Council, UNN reports.

Details 

These are the sanctions imposed by the Council of the European Union on December 16, 2024, against 26 Belarusian citizens and two legal entities.

The restrictive measures were imposed  "in view of the situation in Belarus and Belarus' involvement in Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine align themselves with this Council decision. They will ensure that their national policies are consistent with this Council decision

- the EU Council said in a statement.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
albaniaAlbania
european-unionEuropean Union
islandiiaIceland
norwayNorway
ukraineUkraine

