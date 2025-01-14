8 countries join EU sanctions against Belarus for involvement in Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine have joined the EU sanctions against Belarus. This was reported on Tuesday, January 14, by the press service of the EU Council, UNN reports.

Details

These are the sanctions imposed by the Council of the European Union on December 16, 2024, against 26 Belarusian citizens and two legal entities.

The restrictive measures were imposed "in view of the situation in Belarus and Belarus' involvement in Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine align themselves with this Council decision. They will ensure that their national policies are consistent with this Council decision - the EU Council said in a statement.

