EU extends sanctions against 2.2 thousand people for aggression against Ukraine

The Council of the European Union has extended sanctions against 2,200 people for the war against Ukraine for another six months. Sanctions restrictions have been extended until March 15, 2025. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the EU Council.

Today, the EU Council decided to extend restrictive measures against persons responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until March 15, 2025 - the EU Council said in a statement.

The sanctions include travel restrictions on individuals, asset freezes, and a ban on providing funds or other economic resources to individuals and entities on the list. The sanctions will continue to apply to more than 2,200 individuals and entities.

As part of the sanctions review, the EU Council also decided to remove 7 people from the sanctions list, five of whom are deceased.

The European Council also called for full and effective implementation of sanctions, as well as further measures to counteract their circumvention, and stated that the EU remains committed to further limiting Russia's ability to wage war.

According to Radio Liberty's Europe editor , Rikard Jozwiak, the EU ambassadors agreed the day before to extend sanctions against Russia, removing from the sanctions list the Russian ex-con Nikita Mazepin and the mother of the deceased Wagnerite leader Violetta Pryzhina.