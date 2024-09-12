EU extends sanctions against 2.2 thousand people for aggression against Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

EU extends sanctions against 2.2 thousand people for aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18779 views

The EU Council extends sanctions against 2,200 people for the war against Ukraine until March 15, 2025. The restrictions include a travel ban, asset freeze and economic sanctions.

The Council of the European Union has extended sanctions against 2,200 people for the war against Ukraine for another six months. Sanctions restrictions have been extended until March 15, 2025. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the EU Council.

Today, the EU Council decided to extend restrictive measures against persons responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until March 15, 2025

- the EU Council said in a statement.

The sanctions include travel restrictions on individuals, asset freezes, and a ban on providing funds or other economic resources to individuals and entities on the list. The sanctions will continue to apply to more than 2,200 individuals and entities.

As part of the sanctions review, the EU Council also decided to remove 7 people from the sanctions list, five of whom are deceased.

The European Council also called for full and effective implementation of sanctions, as well as further measures to counteract their circumvention, and stated that the EU remains committed to further limiting Russia's ability to wage war.

According to Radio Liberty's Europe editor , Rikard Jozwiak, the EU ambassadors agreed the day before to extend sanctions against Russia, removing from the sanctions list the Russian ex-con Nikita Mazepin and the mother of the deceased Wagnerite leader Violetta Pryzhina. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

