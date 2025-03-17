EU is preparing an aid package for Ukraine of at least €20 billion, Budapest will not allow itself to be drawn into this - Szijjártó
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest does not support a financial support package for Ukraine in the amount of at least 20 billion euros, UNN writes.
"At today's meeting of the (EU) Council at the level of foreign ministers, a financial support package for Ukraine in the amount of at least 20 billion euros is being prepared. We will not allow ourselves to be drawn into this, we will not allow Hungarian taxpayers' money to go to finance arms supplies to Ukraine. Instead, we support peace negotiations," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.
At the same time, Szijjarto said that "thanks to President Trump, the hope for peace has never been closer in the last three years than it is now".
Head of EU diplomacy Kaya Kallas said that the EU Council aims to point out today the need to speed up work on a new aid package for Ukraine, and the proposal takes into account the position of countries that want to cooperate, against the backdrop of Hungary's opposition.
It was reported that Hungary is blocking a €20 billion aid package for Ukraine.
