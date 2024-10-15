$41.320.06
EU is preparing a new law to regulate migration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12799 views

The EU plans to change the rules for sending migrants without the right to stay. The new law should streamline the deportation process and oblige member states to cooperate in this matter.

EU is preparing a new law to regulate migration

The European Commission is preparing a bill to change the rules for sending back migrants who do not have the right to stay in the EU. This follows from a letter from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the bloc's member states, published on Monday evening, October 14, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

The draft law is expected to contain "clear obligations to cooperate with regard to the persons sent" and should "effectively streamline the process" of sending illegal immigrants back home, von der Leyen said in her letter.

According to the head of the European Commission, the EU "needs new legal boundaries" to increase the effectiveness of its actions. Countries need to create a "level of harmonization and trust" so that each EU member state recognizes the decisions of the other. This will ensure that "migrants who have been ordered to return to their home country in one country will not be able to take advantage of loopholes in the system to avoid deportation while in another EU country," the European Commission President emphasizes.

Addendum

In early 2024, after lengthy discussions, EU countries agreed to reform the Common European Asylum System (CEAS), established in 2019. Among other things, it envisages toughening the rules for deporting migrants who do not have the right to stay in the EU.

Among other things, the reform makes it possible to promptly process asylum applications at the EU's external border. Some observers have criticized the new rules, which are due to come into force in 2026, as neglecting human rights.

EU postpones the implementation of the border control system again

Meanwhile, the Netherlands and Hungary have declared their unwillingness to comply with the EU's common rules. On October 11, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also said that Warsaw would like to refuse to implement some provisions of the EU asylum law. According to him, Russia and Belarus are deliberately sending illegal migrants to his country's borders to destabilize the situation in the EU. "The way in which this right to asylum is being used goes against the very essence of the right to asylum," Tusk emphasized.

Brussels has supported Poland in its accusations against Russia and Belarus. However, as one of the representatives of the European Commission noted on October 14, Poland, as a member of the EU, should ensure that migrants have the opportunity to apply for asylum.

Poland and the Czech Republic intend to put the issue of migration regulation on the agenda of the EU Council meeting at the end of this week. Both countries are pushing for stricter asylum rules and the possibility of refusing illegal immigrants at the EU's external borders. At the same time, Warsaw and Prague are calling for the abolition of border controls on the EU's internal borders, the newspaper writes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Council of the European Union
European Commission
Brussels
Czech Republic
Netherlands
Donald Tusk
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Poland
