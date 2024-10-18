President of the European Commission announces a new tranche of the Ukraine Facility program to be disbursed to Ukraine by the end of the year
Kyiv • UNN
Ursula von der Leyen announced the allocation of a new tranche under the Ukraine Facility program by the end of the year. The total amount of the program is EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027, of which more than EUR 12 billion has already been allocated.
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the allocation of another tranche of aid to Ukraine by the end of the year under the Ukraine Facility program, totaling 50 billion euros. She announced this during a press conference after a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports.
Von der Leyen reminded that the Ukraine Facility provides for investments of EUR 50 billion for four years, 2024-2027, which are allocated in accordance with Ukraine's reform plan.
“We see great progress. Thanks to Ukraine's progress, we have already disbursed more than €12 billion. We expect another tranche to be disbursed by the end of the year. So there is good progress,” said von der Leyen.
Ukraine has completed the implementation of two Ukraine Facility indicators in the areas of energy and human capital02.10.24, 15:04 • 14656 views
Addendum Addendum
In April 2024, the European Commission approved the Ukraine Plan under the EU's Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027. According to the Ministry of Finance, this is an important step that paves the way for regular and predictable support for Ukraine from the EU.
In August 2024, the EU Council decided to make the first disbursement to Ukraine in the amount of almost EUR 4.2 billion under the new Ukraine Facility program.
Also in August, Ukraine received 4.2 billion euros from the EU under the Ukraine Facility.