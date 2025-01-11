EU Council extends and expands sanctions against Venezuela

The Council of the European Union has expanded sanctions against Venezuela by 15 more people and extended them until January 10, 2026. This was reported by the press service of the EU Council, UNN reports.

It is noted that the EU has decided to extend sanctions to 15 more people due to the post-election events in Venezuela, as well as the lack of dialogue that "leads to the restoration of democracy and the rule of law.

The sanctions will affect individuals, including members of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, security forces, and those involved in the judiciary.

These decisions were taken in light of ongoing actions that undermine democracy and the rule of law, as well as human rights violations and repression of civil society and the democratic opposition - the press service said in a statement.

In total, 69 people are subject to sanctions. The press service said that the restrictions include, among other things, asset freezes and travel bans in the European Union.

At the same time, the EU Council has reinstated travel restrictions for four sanctioned individuals: they were temporarily suspended in May 2024 to organize inclusive and competitive elections in Venezuela last year.

