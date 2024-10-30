EU assesses Ukraine's progress towards accession: what to expect in 2025
Kyiv • UNN
The European Commission has approved the annual Enlargement Package assessing Ukraine's progress towards the EU. Provided all requirements are met, negotiations on clusters could begin in 2025.
The European Commission on Wednesday approved its annual Enlargement Package, which contains a detailed assessment of the current state of play and progress made by Ukraine on its way to EU accession. The European Commission said that the screening process for Ukraine is "progressing smoothly" and that "provided Ukraine fulfills all the conditions" the opening of cluster negotiations is expected "as soon as possible in 2025," UNN reports.
The opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine has been an important recognition of Ukraine's determination to pursue reforms on the path of EU accession. Following the first intergovernmental conference in June 2024, the analytical examination of the acquis (the screening) is progressing smoothly. Subject to Ukraine meeting all the conditions, the Commission is looking forward to the opening of negotiations on clusters, starting with the fundamentals, as soon as possible in 2025
The assessments are accompanied by recommendations and guidance on reform priorities.
"The tense geopolitical context makes the need to complete the reunification of our continent based on the same values of democracy and the rule of law more compelling than ever. In recent years, we have already made great strides towards the integration of new member states. And enlargement will remain a top priority for the new Commission," said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.
Now the EU Council will have to consider today's recommendations of the European Commission and decide on the next steps in the enlargement process.
