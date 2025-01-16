ukenru
Ukraine aims to open 5-6 negotiation clusters with the EU - Zelenskyy

Ukraine aims to open 5-6 negotiation clusters with the EU - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28846 views

Zelenskyy outlines ambitious plans for European integration during the Polish and Danish presidencies of the EU Council. Ukraine aims to open 5-6 negotiating clusters on EU accession within a year.

Ukraine hopes to open up to six clusters of negotiations on the country's accession to the European Union this year. Zelenskyy believes that the Polish and Danish presidencies of the EU Council can help facilitate this. The president made the statement during a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in Poland, the press service of the President's Office reports, according to UNN.

Details

In Warsaw, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian community and discussed important issues of unity, the country's European integration course, joint steps with partners to bring about a just peace, and support for Ukrainians living abroad.

The Head of State shared his expectations from the Polish presidency of the EU Council. Over the next six months, Ukraine expects to open three negotiating clusters on joining the European Union.

We understand that our Polish colleagues are ready for two, but we will do everything to open three. Then there is Denmark: we want to open three more clusters. But we'll see how it goes. We have an ambitious goal to open 5-6 clusters. In principle, we can open all of them this year, if we succeed. We will try to do it all,

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized.

Another topic discussed during the meeting was the work of the Ministry of National Unity and, in particular, the creation of unity centers in Poland, and later in Germany and the Czech Republic.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to Poland. The meeting took place in the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk.

Contact us about advertising