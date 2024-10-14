It's official: EU Council announces sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The EU imposed sanctions on 7 individuals and 7 organizations in Iran for transferring missiles and drones to Russia. The restrictions include an asset freeze and a ban on entry to the EU for those involved in the arms supply.
On Monday, October 14, the European Union imposed sanctions against seven individuals and seven organizations after Iran transferred missiles and drones to Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the EU Council.
Details
The list of sanctioned persons includes individuals and legal entities responsible for the development and transfer of UAVs and missiles and related technologies to Russia to support Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as for the transfer of these weapons to militant groups and organizations undermining peace and security in the Middle East.
In particular, sanctions were imposed against three Iranian airlines Saha Airlines, Mahan Air and Iran Air, and two procurement firms. The EU said they were responsible for the supply of Iranian-made UAVs and related components and technologies to Russia through transnational procurement networks.
The list also includes two companies engaged in the production of fuel used to launch rockets and missiles.
In addition, the EU Council decided to impose restrictive measures against:
- Deputy Minister of Defense of Iran Seyyed Hamzeh Ghalandari,
- high-ranking officials of one of the branches of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) “Quds Force”,
- IRGC Central Headquarters “Khatam al-Anbia”
- of the Space Directorate of the IRGC Aerospace Forces,
- the heads of the Iranian Aircraft Industry (HESA) and the Aerospace Industry Organization (AIO).
The individuals on the sanctions list will have their assets frozen and be banned from entering the EU. In addition, the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of individuals, entities, organizations or bodies on the list is prohibited.
Recall
Earlier , the German news agency dpa said that EU foreign ministers had approved sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.
