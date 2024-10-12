Iran has handed over two “private” satellites to Russia for launching into orbit
Iran has sent two private satellites to Russia for launching into orbit. Kowsar is designed for high-resolution imaging, and Hodhod is for satellite communications in remote areas.
Iran has sent its two satellites to Russia to be launched into orbit by a Russian spacecraft. This was reported by Reuters with reference to Tasnim, UNN reports.
Details
According to the publication, this was the latest example of cooperation in the space sector between the two countries under US sanctions.
The development of the Kowsar high-resolution imaging satellite and the Hodhod small communications satellite is the first significant undertaking by Iran's private space sector.
russia sent Iranian satellites into orbit in February 2024, as well as in 2022. At the time, U.S. officials expressed concern about Russia and Iran's cooperation in space, fearing that the satellite would not only help Russia in Ukraine, but also enable Iran to track potential military targets in Israel and the entire Middle East.
For reference
Kowsar data can be used in agriculture, natural resource management, environmental monitoring and disaster management. Hodhod is designed for satellite communications and can be used in remote areas with limited access to terrestrial networks.
Recall
On October 11, Putin met with the Iranian president in Ashgabat, declaring "very close" positions on international events. Iran expressed hope for a strategic partnership with Russia, despite accusations of arms sales.